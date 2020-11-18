Malawi: Prophet Bushiri Submits Himself to Malawi Police, Takes Bold Step to Seek Justice

Nyasa Times
Malawi Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (file photo).
18 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Wednesday morning handed themselves over t before law enforcement agencies at Area 30 Malawi Police Headquarters in Lilongwe as part his mission in Malawi to seek justice, spokesperson for Bushiri and Enlightened Christian Gathering Ephraim Nyondo has confirmed to Nyasa Times.

Nyondo said its' only a normal process where he wants to legally explain and defend his decision to come to Malawi.

He ndicated that during public address on Saturday, Bushiri hinted that he will submit himself before law enforcement agencies in Malawi, any day, to legally explain and defend his decision to come to Malawi to seek justice that's what he's done .

Nyondo added that Prophet Bushiri is still an innocent person until proven guilty.

"As of now, there is no court in the world that has proven Bushiri guilty. He may be subjected by media and public trial but he maintains his innocence until otherwise by a competent court and fair trial," he said.

South Africa has issued an arrest warrant for Bushiris, who skipped bail and returned home to Malawi.

On Saturday he told his social media followers that he had left South Africa because he had received death threats.

The preacher, who was on bail and awaiting trial for money laundering and fraud, had previously said he wanted to clear his name.

It is not clear how or when Bushiri left South Africa but he announced his arrival in Malawi on Saturday morning.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.