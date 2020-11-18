South Africa: Call for Prasa Board to Improve Performance

18 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Portfolio Committee on Transport has called on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) board to double efforts to ensure trains get back on the rail.

Portfolio Committee on Transport Chairperson Mosebenzi Zwane said the committee will work closely with the board in resolving the disclaimer audit opinion, in which only 10% of performance was accounted for.

On Tuesday, the PRASA board tabled the entity's 2019/2020 audit outcomes which revealed that the entity recorded 17 areas of qualification, matters which have all been referred to the Special Investigative Unit.

"The committee welcomes assurances by PRASA's new board, led by Leonard Ramatlakane, that it will get trains back on track. Affordable rail transport is a non-negotiable for people who for long have been without options when it comes to transportation.

"The role of PRASA will be even more important as government is trying to revive the economy following multiple lockdowns that were COVID-19 induced," Zwane said.

He said the board should spare no effort in getting PRASA governance, security, and infrastructure right.

"PRASA needs to work for South Africa's economy to work. The plans that are going to be drawn going forward should be geared in such a way that they help address dilapidated rail infrastructure and vandalism," Zwane said.

