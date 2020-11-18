Nigeria: Investment in Shipping Infrastructure Will Create Employment - -Omatseye

18 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Godfrey Bivbere and Providence Adeyinka

Former Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Temitsan Omatseye, has stressed the need for investment in shipping infrastructure as a platform for employment generation in the maritime sector.

The former NIMASA boss told Vanguard Maritime Report that shipping infrastructural development will facilitate the diversification of the economy as well as the training and development of officers and cadets.

According to Omatseye, "If Nigeria has made deliberate effort to have invested in shipping infrastructure that is in vessels and others, that would have stood as a platform for the training and development of officers and cadets for our merchandise."

He added that Covid-19 has shown that the Nigeria maritime sector, shipping, in particular, has been over-dependent on other countries as it relates to its cargo, because the government have failed to make a deliberate effort to encourage investment in shipping and port infrastructure upgrade.

Omaseye stated: "The bottom line is what Covid-19 has shown us, it has shown us that as it relates to shipping, we have been fed to the extent that we are over-dependent on other countries as it relates to our cargo, in the sense that the government have failed to make a deliberate effort to encourage the investment in shipping in upgrading our port infrastructure, and by virtue of that, what we have realized is that when ships come to shore, other countries that have made that effort are able to pull back and rely on that."

