Uganda: Govt Pledges to Renovate Traditional Schools

18 November 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

Government plans to renovate all traditional schools across the country to bring them to the required modern standards, the State Minister for Planning, Mr David Bahati, has said.

Mr Bahati said the exercise will be done in a phased manner over the next five to 10 years.

He revealed this while representing Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda at the annual dinner of old students and well-wishers of Kigezi High School at the weekend.

The news comes as a relief to majority traditional schools that are in a dilapidated state coupled with poor academic performance.

Some of the giant schools that are in a sorry state include Nabumali High School in Mbale, St Peters College, Tororo, Nyapea College in Zombo District, Sir Samuel Baker in Northern Uganda, Nganwa High School in Sheema, Ruyonza High School in Bushenyi.

Others are Kamonkoli College in Budaka, Manjasi High School in Tororo, Buyamba SS in Rakai, and Duhaga SS in Hoima, Gulu High School and Kitgum High School, Masaba SS in Sironko, Kachonga SS in Butaleja, Tororo Girls School in Tororo.

The aforementioned schools were academic giants with good structures in the late 80s and 90s, but the emergence of private schools in 2000s has seen the focus shift.

Kigezi High School in Kabale District, founded in 1922, is also among the traditional schools that are facing challenges of keeping up with standards.

Mr Bahati, who is also the Ndorwa West Member of Parliament, appealed to old students of Kigezi High School to play their rightful roles in uplifting their school.

"I know we have talked about the glory of Kigezi High school, this goes beyond improvement in performance in academics," Mr Bahati said.

The minister added: "The glory of Kigezi High School can be restored if all of us play a great part in finding solutions to the problems in our society and if we all live by the values and moto of our school. I serve."

The dinner was organised by the Kigezi High School Old Students' Association.

The objective was to raise funds towards projects of the school while it marks 100 years of existence in 2022.

The minister also outlined some of the achievements of NRM government, including increased enrollment in schools, rolling out of ICT infrastructure, peace and stability, wealth creation and immunisation.

He said NRM government has made sure that every parish and sub-county has a primary and secondary school and that this has caused rise in literacy levels to more than 70 per cent.

