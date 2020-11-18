Nigeria: Govt's Revenue Hit By Oil Production Cut Will End Soon, Says Osinbajo

18 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said the oil production cut deal by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies has resulted in lower revenue generation for the federal government.

Osinbajo said yesterday that the Ministry of Petroleum Resources had a mandate to drastically reduce the unit cost of crude oil production in the country in order to increase government revenue.

"It is imperative that in our current era of scarce resources, we should aim at a unit cost of production in single digit," he said at the 38th Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE).

The vice-president, who was represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said the collapse in crude oil demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused the recent sudden slump in oil prices.

"The low price and OPEC+ crude oil production curtailment have largely resulted in lower revenue generation for the government," he said.

Osinbajo expressed confidence that the country would achieve the desired goal of finding more hydrocarbon deposits in the Nigerian basins, notwithstanding the curtailment in production.

He said, "We have the assurance that production curtailment will soon be over as the world economy improves. In order to grow our reserves, we have proposed fiscal incentives that will attract the investments in our basins in the Petroleum Industry Bill.

"In addition, the fiscal provision for gas business will be one of the most attractive in Africa."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.