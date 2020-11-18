Malawi: Balaka Embraces Clean Up Day

18 November 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By By Louis Kumchima

Balaka — Presidential Advisor on Sports and Arts, Lucius Banda, says clean-up day in the country should be a wakeup call for citizens to take full responsibility of the environment they live in.

Banda who was speaking on Friday when he presided over the launch of clean-up day at Balaka Upper Stadium said it is very pathetic to see people within the town littering everywhere.

"Let us be responsible citizens by emulating what the President did. If Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima spared their time to sweep, who are we not to,"said Banda

Chairperson for Balaka District Council, Councilor Michael Chauluka, described the launch of clean-up day as very vital, saying it reminded people on the need to play their roles in order to keep the district attractive.

He said "the launch has been very imperative as it has sensitized the communities and people who runs their businesses within the town to keep their surroundings clean thereby avoiding diseases that can occur due to poor hygiene."

Chauluka expressed optimism that the council will sustain the clean-up day, as construction of dump sites is under way in the district and tractors will ferry the garbage.

The clean-up day was officially launched on Wednesday by President Chakwera under the theme: A Clean Environment; My Right, My Responsibility.

Clean up day will be observed in the second week on Friday every month.

