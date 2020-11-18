Malawi: Government Ready to Address Aip Challenges

Machinga — File photo

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma, has assured people of Machinga that issues related to the affordable farm inputs are being addressed.

She said this on Friday during the launch of Machinga district clean-up campaign which took place at Liwonde township.

Addressing the people who gathered for the launch, the Minister encouraged the District Agriculture Office to report any challenges they are encountering in the program as well as the beneficiaries to look out for scammers.

"We have heard cases where some suppliers are delaying the process deliberately in order to tamper with the fertilizer, report such people to the police. In some instances, we hear beneficiaries are sleeping at the market places waiting for the fertilizer, this has to be addressed as well," she said.

The Minister also encouraged the Machinga District Agriculture Office to monitor all suppliers and warned that government will terminate contracts of those who fail to supply after two weeks.

"If a supplier does not sell the fertilizer to the beneficiaries in two weeks' time this would mean they won the contract whilst they were not well stocked for the exercise," said Nkusa Nkhoma.

The issue of fertilizer came as a response to the concern raised by parliamentarians from Machinga, Daudi Chikwanje, who said that government should do its best to help beneficiaries access the fertilizer in good time as the rainy season is at hand.

On the other hand, the Minister encourage the gathering to observe the set date and time of cleaning up in order to make Machinga and all places a better place to live.

"Despite having different political parties or religious affiliations but when it comes to issues of health, every citizen should take an active role to have clean premises from offices, business areas, schools, homes and all other places.

She also told Market Leaders to be on the forefront to work hand in hand with the District Council to address issues affecting garbage disposal.

The launch attracted politicians, religious leaders, Non-governmental organizations, business people civil servants with Machinga District.

President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday launched the National Clean Up exercise in Lilongwe.