Malawi: Community Radio Stations Crucial in the Eradication of Sexual Harassment

18 November 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By By Martin Chiwanda

Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako, says community radio stations in the country are crucial in disseminating information which can assist in fighting sexual harassment which have become rampant in the country.

Kazako made the remarks in Nsanje District on Friday when he visited Nyanthepa Community Radio Station to appreciate the works being done by the radio.

He said the country is going through bad times as women sexual abuses has recently been on the rise, hence the need for the community radio stations to intensify message dissemination which will help to control the vice.

"Community radio stations are crucial in providing the necessary information to the communities which can help to stop the vice. We need to do more so that this evil spirit going around should be fought against.

"Therefore, as government, we are to engage community radio stations and other radios to sensitize the people so that the malpractice should stop," said the information minister.

Kazako further asked the radio stations in the country to bring unity among Malawians and not hatred.

He pledged government's commitment in supporting the community radio stations in the country to achieve the intended purpose.

"The Tonse Alliance government is committed to support the community radio stations so that they do their work without hurdles," pledged Kazako.

Nsanje District Commissioner, Medson Matchaya, applauded the minister for the visit saying it will bring some sort of motivation to the staff working at the radio.

Matchaya also pledged full support towards the Nsanje community radio stations for their sustainability.

"Let me say this openly, Nsanje District Council is very committed to provide the much-needed support to our community radio stations. These are our institutions that need to be supported," said Matchaya.

Nyanthepa community radio station was established in 2013 but had hit the airwaves in 2015.

Apart from Nyanthepa, Nsanje district has also Gaka FM radio.

