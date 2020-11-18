Nigeria: Ooni of Ife, His Wife, Queen Silekunola, Welcome Newborn Prince

18 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo — The wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi on Wednesday put to bed bringing to life a Prince of Ife.

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, while announcing the development on his Twitter handle described the development as a joyous one for the entire Oduduwa house.

He also disclosed that both the mother and child were fine and hearty.

The tweet reads, "To God be the glory great things he has done.

"Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa.

"Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty."

Also, a statement by Oba Ogunwusi spokesperson, Moses Olafare confirmed the development, saying "The Almighty Olodumare has blessed the House Oduduwa with a Crown Prince as our mother Yeyeluwa, Olori Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi gave birth to a bouncing baby boy at the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 18th November 2020.

"Mother and child are in perfect condition.

"Congratulations to the Royal family, the kingdom of Ife (The Source), Yoruba race and the entire descendants of Oduduwa worldwide on the save arrival of this Heir to the sacred throne of the Ooni of Ife."

