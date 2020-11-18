Tanzania: Diamond Set to Feature Cute Daughter Tiffah in New Hit

18 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz has hinted that he will feature his daughter, Princess Tiffah, in his new song that is yet to be released.

Tiffah is based in South Africa together with her Ugandan mother, socialite Zari Hassan, who is Diamond's estranged wife.

Tiffah, her brother Nilan and their mother visited the Bongoflava musician in Tanzania and the family had a field day sharing photos and videos of their house tour, shopping and visits to various parts of Dar-es-Salaam as the tumultuous era between Diamond and Zari seemed to have faded away.

The temporarily reunited family also attended a live football match involving Tanzanian bigwigs Simba SC.

The Jeje hitmaker also revealed that the title of the song that will feature his daughter will be Sitaki.

"How we start ending the 2020 year!! Sitaki featuring Miss World," Diamond posted on Instagram together with photos of Tiffah.

In a short video also posted on social media, Tiffah is seen in studio repeatedly saying sitaki, till the producer okays it.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News.

