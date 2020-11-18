South Africa Hunts for Fugitive Cleric Who Fled to Malawi

17 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Peter Dube

The South African government has issued a warrant of arrest for fugitive Malawian cleric Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

The move is part of the process to extradite the couple from Malawi so they can answer to charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

The leaders of Pretoria-based Enlightened Christian Church (ECG) fled the country's borders while out on R200,000 (US$13000) bail. They failed to report to authorities on Friday as per their bail agreement.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams told the media in South Africa that the warrant of arrest will be part of documentation that it would submit to the Malawian authorities to return the Bushiris for trial.

"We remain on track and that process is under way and once we have submitted the documentation, we will also share it with South Africans," Ms Williams said.

The extradition process, government said, could be lengthy but when the Bushiris return to South Africa they could face additional charges for absconding.

Immigration and extradition expert Gary Eisenberg explained that South Africa was relying on the SADC Protocol on Extradition, a treaty between the member states of the southern African bloc to which Malawi and South Africa are signatories.

However, "if you look at it (SADC Protocol) closely you'll find Article 4 which will prevent the Malawian government from extraditing Bushiri," Eisenberg explained.

The immigration expert said this was because the self-proclaimed prophet may never receive a guarantee of an impartial trial in South Africa.

"When you listen to his demands, Bushiri is invoking Article 4 of the SADC Protocol and it's totally in his rights to do so. So, he may have the last laugh," Eisenberg added.

Bushiri's five demands to the South African government include the recusal of those involved in their trial from investigators to prosecutors, assurance of their safety and security if they return to the country, and assurance that their bail would not be revoked despite defying their bail conditions.

Prophet Bushiri requested the government of Malawi to liaise with the South African government to ensure that their demands are met.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela weighed in on the demands, saying the South African government could not interfere in court proceedings on the matter.

"What self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri seems unaware of is that the SA government has no power to interfere with the judicial system on bail, including revocation," she said.

Ms Madonsela said because Bushiri had broken his bail conditions by fleeing the country, his bail should be revoked.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.