Kenya: Nairobi Registers Highest Covid-19 Cases As Kenya Confirms 925 New Infections

17 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov, 17 - The Ministry of Health has announced 925 more coronavirus cases picked from a sample size of 5,559, representing a 16.6 positivity rate.

The new cases raised to 71,729 the total reported cases out of the 798,585 cumulative tests conducted in the country since March, according to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who also announced the recovery of 1,018 patients.

The Ministry of Health also reported 15 more virus-related fatalities raising the death toll in the country to 1,302.

In the statistics released on Tuesday, Nairobi registered the majority of the cases and the highest single-county toll at 358 followed by Kiambu and Mombasa which reported 102 and 59 cases respectively.

2, 352 health workers have tested positive for the virus. The cumulative fatality for healthcare workers is 30.

Nakuru and Nyeri accounted for 39 of the new cases followed by Machakos (32) , Busia(32), Kisumu (29), Kilifi (28), Kajiado (25), Siaya (23),Meru (20) and Laikipia (20).

Kisii and Uasin Gishu had 15 and 14 cases each while Bungoma, Baringo and Nyamira had 13, 12and 10 cases respectively.

9 cases were diagnosed in Vihiga and Embu counties while Lamu and Tharaka Nithi had 8 and 7 cases each.

Kagwe said that there were 1237 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide on Tuesday, while another 6,257 were on Home-based Isolation and Care.

Among those under emergency care include 62 who were under Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 on ventilatory support and 32 on supplementary oxygen.

