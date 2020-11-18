Kenya: Industrialist Chris Kirubi, Smart Applications Donate Sh300,000 to Support a Patient Due for Spinal Surgery at KNH

Nairobi — Industrialist Chris Kirubi, together with Centum Foundation and Smart Application donated on Monday Sh300,000 to Mary Muthoni, a patient set to undergo spinal surgery at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Smart Applications Group Marketing Director Esther Muiruri, while handing over the cheque to KNH, said the funds will assist the family which had already raised Sh200,000 towards Muthoni's surgery.

"We want to pass this contribution to the family through the hospital which will go a long way in serving the patient through the treatment she will be getting," said Muiruri.

KNH Chief Executive Officer Evanson Kamuri assured of the hospital's support saying the donation will specifically be dedicated to Muthoni's treatment costs.

"For Kenyatta, we can promise that the money you have given will go directly to the beneficiary and it will not be misused," Kamuri said.

Dr Kirubi and Smart Applications Group intervened after Muthoni's three children staged a walk from Kinangop to Nairobi in a campaign to raise at least Sh500,000 for a titanium plate on her back.

Muthoni's brother Paul Kimani, said the family resolved to mobilize funds through the walk to Nairobi having only managed to raise Sh60,000 for the surgery while the sum required for the procedure was Sh500,000.

"We want to thank Chris Kirubi for supporting us during this journey, this is a miracle that we are forever grateful to Smart Application and Centum too who have assisted us in paying for the surgery cost," said Kimani.

The two boys and their elder sister started the journey to Nairobi on Sunday displaying a picture of their mother who had been in the hospital for the last two months.

Muthoni was sheltering herself from the rain at a quarry when rocks dropped on her, leaving her with the injuries which necessitated the surgery.