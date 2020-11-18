Kenya: Safeboda Rides Out of Kenyan Market, Cites Covid-19 Effects

17 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Boda Boda motorcycle hailing company Safe Boda has announced plans to halt its operation in Kenya from Friday, November 27.

In a statement, the company attributed the service "pause" to the harsh economic environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has adversely affected the ride and delivery services.

This was a hard decision for us to make but we are still dedicated to empowering communities. Thank you for being a part of the #NduthiGang. We love you🧡 pic.twitter.com/AsuB5j6tWn

- SafeBoda Kenya (@SafeBoda_Kenya) November 16, 2020

"SafeBoda has made a very difficult decision to pause rides and send services from November 27, 2020. While Nairobi is seeing some economic recovery from COVID-19, bod transportation has been hit hard. This has meant our business cannot sustainably operate in this environment and unfortunately the timeline for a full recovery cannot be certain," SafeBoda indicated.

The company further asked its customers to exhaust wallet balances before November 27 by taking rides and sending packages, putting doubts on its return to the market.

"Those who are unable to spend the balance on their wallet will have their money refunded to their mobile money before November 27, they just need to call our offices," a representative for SafeBoda told Nairobi News.

Despite exiting the local market, SafeBoda which launched operations in Nairobi in 2018, will retain the rest of its continental footprint as it seeks to intensify its presence in other markets including neighbouring Uganda and Nigeria.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.