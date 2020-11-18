Uganda/South Sudan: Tito Okello - Why I Ditched Uganda for South Sudan

17 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia striker Tito Okello says he has no regrets playing for South Sudan instead of Uganda, his country of birth.

Okello, who scored the only goal of the game in Monday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the two sides at Nyayo National Stadium, also said he felt nothing after netting against his native Uganda.

Okello scored from the spot at Nyayo Stadium as Brights Stars avenged a 1-0 loss to Uganda last week in Kampala to keep alive their hope of qualifying for their first ever Afcon finals.

Ugandan striker Allan Okello had fouled South Sudan forward Munyumow Achol inside the box leading to the first half penalty.

"I don't regret scoring against Uganda where I was born, raised and nurtured my football skills. I would do the same again and again in any match pitting South Sudan against Uganda at any level," Okello, who joined Gor in August from Ugandan side Vipers SC, told Nation Sport.

He switched his allegiance to the South Sudan national team in August. He has never played for Uganda Cranes at any level.

However, he was quick to explain that he was not swayed by anybody to change his allegiance to South Sudan, but his love for football informed his decision

"It was a great moment to have scored my first goal for South Sudan. The superb performance I displayed is evidence that I can score more goals," he added.

He promised to replicate the same performance at club level for Gor Mahia. The 23-year-old has also set his eyes on the golden boot in this season's Kenyan Premier League.

"I am really ready to replicate the performance in the national team to club level and score goals for Gor Mahia. Through collective team effort it will be possible," said Okello.

The lanky forward intends to start scoring for K'Ogalo in the upcoming Caf Champions League preliminary tie against Rwandese giants APR.

Gor play a way to APR on November 28 with the return leg slated for Nairobi a week later.

"I came to Kenya because I love football and to win titles. My aim is to bag the Golden Boot and the league title. I am confident and sure it is achievable," he added.

He has already bagged three goals for K'Ogalo in their four friendlies, but he has to fight for a starting role against teenage strikers Benson Omala and Dickson Raila, Nicholas Kipkirui and Burundian Jules Ulimwengu.

"We have a game in the next 11 days and I am vigorously training to impress the coach to include me in the starting lineup. Our aim is to go far in the Caf competition and it is possible through team work.

During his time in Uganda he played for Vipers SC, KCCA and Bull FC in Jinja.

