South Africa: Post Office Revises Postal Services Country List

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has revised the list of countries to which their mailing service is available.

The changes were made in response to stricter lockdown rules introduced in some countries as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe.

"This means that transport connections to and from the affected countries are no longer available," said the SAPO in a statement on Wednesday.

SAPO has since identified 25 countries which postal services are currently available:

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

China

Czech Republic

France

Great Britain

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kenya

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Singapore

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

United States of America

SAPO advised customers not to mail items to countries that are not on the list.

"If, however, an article has been posted to a country where the mail service is not available, it will be kept safely and dispatched immediately once transport connections become available," it said.