South Africa: Eskom Warns Against Electricity Voucher Scams

18 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom says it has been inundated with requests to conduct investigations into scams that purport to sell "cheap electricity" vouchers.

According to the power utility, the dishonest scheme is promoted through social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp by duping people into paying for this "cheap electricity" through electronic funds transfers like eWallet and money market.

Thereafter the scammers disappear and leave the customers destitute and out of pocket.

"Eskom is working with several law enforcement agencies to trace and prosecute these unscrupulous individuals. We want to urge the members of public not to fall prey to these crooks, but to report these acts of fraud to the police without delay," said Eskom's General Manager for Security, Advocate Karen Pillay.

Eskom is pleading with the public not to fall prey to these crooks.

Meanwhile, cooperation with the law enforcement agencies has already resulted in some arrests and prosecutions are ongoing in the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga, Eskom said.

"We urge anyone who comes across this criminality to report these acts of fraud to the police."

Eskom has cautioned customers to refrain from engaging in such acts and to purchase their prepaid electricity vouchers from the registered Eskom vendors.

Customers can anonymously report illegal activities to the toll-free Eskom reporting line 0800 11 27 22.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.