South Africa: Former Transnet Executive Loses Bid to Save Frozen Assets

18 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Special Tribunal has confirmed a preservation order against former Transnet Executive Herbert Msagala.

Msagala lost the battle with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to have a preservation order, including movable and immovable properties against him, not be made permanent.

The Special Tribunal also declared that assets belonging to Msagala be forfeited to the State to an extent not exceeding R18 460 020, 02.

The assets include 35 luxury vehicles, five properties which includes two farms, and houses in gated estates.

The Special Tribunal further ordered Msagala and his investment trust and family trust, which were cited as respondents, to pay for the costs of proceedings on an attorney and client scale, including the costs of SIU and Transnet's two counsel.

The interdict imposed by the Special Tribunal on the Transnet Pension Fund not to pay out the pension of Msagala remains in force and is extended until the conclusion of the action proceedings against Msagala in the Tribunal.

The SIU approached the Special Tribunal seeking a final forfeiture of assets which were attached through a preservation order issued on 30 July 2020.

The assets are proceeds of corrupt and criminal activity.

Msagala was engaged in criminal activities with IGS Consulting Engineers, a company which received dubious tenders from Transnet Capital Projects when Msagala was executive.

Head of the SIU, Advocate Andy Mothibi welcomed the order saying this will send a clear message to all those who commit acts of corruption, fraud, maladministration and malpractices.

"As [the] SIU, we will do our best within the law to ensure that they don't benefit from their acts of malfeasance and we will take steps such as demonstrated in this order to recover stolen money and assets back to the State," Mothibi said.

The SIU is a forensic and litigation agency tasked with the role of investigating serious malpractice, malfeasance and maladministration in relation to the administration of State institutions, State assets and public money, as well as any conduct which may seriously harm the interest of the State and the public.

Fraud and corruption allegations can be reported on the following platforms: siu@whistleblowing.co.za or hotline 0800 037 774.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.