Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Declares End of 11th Ebola Epidemic

18 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has declared an end to the latest Ebola outbreak, 50 days after the last case was confirmed in the country.

A declaration issued by Congolese Health Minister, Dr Eteni Longodo, said the country's 11th epidemic in 44 years is over, but warned against complacency given previous history where new cases sprouted just weeks after an epidemic was declared over.

The latest outbreak, mainly in Equateur Province, had killed 55 people out of 138 cases reported, a fatality rate of 42 per cent, Dr Longodo told journalists in Mbandaka.

Under the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, an Ebola epidemic is declared over if 42 days pass without a single case being reported. However, authorities must maintain surveillance for the another six months to be absolutely sure.

In DR Congo, this kind of wait has often been broken at the 11th hour. On June 25, WHO reported an end to the tenth outbreak in North Kivu which had begun on August 1, 2018. It was the second largest outbreak in the world and responders faced difficulties because it attacked villages in a conflict zone.

After 22 months, the WHO reported 3,470 cases, 2,287 deaths and 1,171 survivors. But the celebration was short-lived as another epidemic emerged in Equateur.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.