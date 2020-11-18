Somalia: Sports Minister Names Officials to Take Charge of Benadir Tournament

18 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Hamza Said Hamza has appointed various committees to administer the 2020 regional and Benadir regional tournament.

A statement from the office of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, announced seven new committees to be part of the administration of the tournament, which will feature well-known personalities.

The new board also includes some of the country's former athletes, as well as other sports personalities.

"I expect the various committees to come up with a good performance and speed up the work assigned to them," said the Minister of Sports.

The regional tournament, which was held in the first two years of 2016 and 2017, was limited to football, while athletics and basketball were added this year.

Read below about the nominated committees:

General Oversight Committee

1 - Senior Adviser Mohamed Hussein Hadi - Chairman

2 - Said Jama Deputy Planner

3 - Yusuf Mohamed Abdi Yusuf Secretary

4 - MP Omar Osman Wassare Member

5 - Dahabo Suusow MP Mohamed Member

6 - Amb - Abdirahman Dinari Member

7 - Farhan Hassan Amed member

Technical Committee

1 - Prof - Muse Mohamed Nasir Chairman

2 - Abdikadir Ibrahim Deputy Deputy

3 - Dr - Yusuf Shaqaaq Secretary

4 - Dr - Ali Osman Ali Assistant Secretary

5 - Mohamed Abdo Member

6 - Ibrahim Hussein Rombe Member

7 - Said Mohamed Hassan Member

8 - Abdiqani Said Arab Member

9 - Khadija Adan Dahir Member

10 - Abdullahi Nur Mohamed Member

11 - Hassan Mohamed Mohamud Member

Hospitality, Settlement and Transportation Committee

1 - Isaaq Hashi Jim'ale Chairman

2 - Basma Amir Shakeeti Deputy

3 - Ikram Abdullahi Joogow Secretary

4 - Ali Xsan Ahmed Member

5 - Hassan Abdi Abukar Member

6 - Mulki Nur Mudey Member

7 - Mohamed Mohamud Samatar Member

Ethics and Security Committee

1 - Abu Sheikh Ahmed Chairman

2 - Ali Amin Haji Ahmed Deputy

3 - Abdirahman Ali Muse Member

4 - Nasr Mohamed Mohamud Member

5 - Members of the Ministry of Internal Security Member

Finance Committee

1 - Sadiq Mohamed Mohamud Chairman

2 - Abshir Abdirahman Mohamed Deputy

3 - Abdiqani Mohamed Jeylani Secretary

4 - Yusuf Mohamed Hassan Member

5 - Ismail Mohamed Abdi Member

IT, Information and Advertising Committee

1 - Ayub Ismail Ali Chairman

2 - Mohamed Osman Hassan Deputy

3 - Mohamed Abdi Mudey Secretary

4 - Mohamed Abdullahi Digarey Member

5 - Mohamed Abdirahman Warsame Member

6 - Omar Ibrahim Abdisalam Member

Ethics and Appeals Committee

1 - Muhyidiin Mohamed Farqajaan Chairman

2 - Saaci Ahmed Abukar Deputy

3 - Hamse Haji Abdi Secretary

4 - Mohamed Haji Ali Member

5 - Yusuf Mohamed Jama "Jaymis" Member

