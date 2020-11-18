Kenya: U.S. Blacklists Two Shabaab Chiefs Who Had a Role in Kenya Camp Simba Attack

An armoured personnel carrier that ran over an explosive planted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Lamu County on May 31, 2017, killing seven policemen and a civilian.

The United States has blacklisted the leader of an elite unit of Al-Shabaab accused of involvement in a January attack on a Kenyan base that killed three US soldiers.

The U.S. State Department says Maalim Ayman, the leader of squad Jaysh Ayman, as well as Abdullahi Osman Mohamed, who runs the bombing and media unit, has been blacklisted to the international terrorist list.

Officials say Jaysh Ayman's unit carried out the January attack on Camp Simba on Kenya's north coast, which killed three U.S. soldiers and destroyed a plane.

In 2018, a study by the Jamestown Foundation described Jaysh Ayman's efforts to create a well-trained, well-equipped Kenyan force inside Kenya.

This restriction freezes all assets of these individuals that may be in the United States and makes it a crime to deal with or assist them.

"Whether it belongs to the United States or not, sanctions are a tough punishment that makes it difficult for individuals or organizations on the list to transfer money through the global financial system," said Nathan Sales, counter-terrorism coordinator. at the US State Department.

Sales said the United States is working with Kenya, Somalia and other countries to use al-Shabaab for all national powers and resources.

A car accident in Sheikh district of Sahil region in Somaliland has left several people dead and many others injured.

Two people were killed and nine others were injured when a bus belonging to the same bus company overturned.

Residents of Sheikh district went to the scene of the accident, removed the bodies of the two men and the injured, and took them to Sheikh District Hospital and Burao City Hospital.

Car crashes resulting in casualties have been on the rise in Somaliland and Puntland in recent days, due to the destruction of some roads.

The night before, a car accident killed a man named Jim'ale Dahir Osman in Libaaho Village, Nugal Region, about 86 km east of Puntland's capital Garowe.