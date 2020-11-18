Somalia: Two Killed, Several Injured in a Somaliland Crash

18 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A car accident in Sheikh district of Sahil region in Somaliland has left two people dead and several others injured.

Two people were died instantly on the spot when a bus belonging to the same bus company overturned.

Residents of Sheikh district went to the scene of the accident, removed the bodies of the two men and the injured, and took them to Sheikh District Hospital and Burao City Hospital.

Car crashes resulting in casualties have been on the rise in Somaliland and Puntland in recent days, due to the destruction of some roads.

The night before, a car accident killed a man named Jim'ale Dahir Osman in Libaaho Village, Nugal Region, about 86 km east of Puntland's capital Garowe.

