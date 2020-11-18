Niger: Something's Fishy - Corrupt Immigration Officers Arrested

Lagos, Nigeria — FOUR Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officers face prosecution for allegedly taking fish as a bribe, collected from a foreign ship.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has taken the suspects into custody following a sting operation at the Apapa Port in Lagos.

The suspects from NIS have been named as Abimbola Louis, Eboji Ngozi, Okunda Olawale and Adeda Retty. The fifth suspect is Godwin Agazuwu, an agent of Telly Ship, which is at the centre of alleged illegal operations.

The vessel was flying a Panama Flag and carrying a cargo of fish.

The four NIS officers were at the time of the arrest in possession of seven cartons of frozen fish which were believed to be proceeds of gratification collected from the vessel.

"Upon completion of investigations, appropriate action will be taken against anyone found culpable," Azuka Ogugua, spokesperson for the ICPC, stated.

Corruption is rife in Nigeria's ports, particularly Apapa.

Last year, two immigration officers and a Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) official were arrested at the port for allegedly taking bribes.

A major international stakeholder in the fight against corruption in the sector, the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), has expressed concern about incidences of corruption in the local ports.