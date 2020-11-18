East Africa: Focus On the Safety of Children Crossing From Ethiopia Into Sudan, Warns Save the Children

18 November 2020
Save the Children UK (London)
press release

With thousands of people crossing the border from Ethiopia into Sudan, the safety of children must be the focus of any response, Save the Children urges. It's very easy for children to be separated from their families in the chaos or fall victim to abuse or exploitation.

According to the UN[1], over the past weeks, more than 27,000 people have crossed the border to escape violence in neighbouring Ethiopia.

Arshad Malik, Country Director for Save the Children in Sudan, said:

"Children are extremely vulnerable in these situations; they might have seen violence or have lost family members. Those fleeing the violence had to leave everything behind, their homes, their possessions, their friends, and their school. They will not always understand what's going on, and all this can have a deep impact on children.

"The region of Sudan where people are arriving has not seen refugees in two decades, so there's little in the way of shelter for the new arrivals. They need clean water, food, a place to sleep, and medical care - and children need to feel safe and protected, a place where they can catch their breath.

"We need to ramp up our activities in Sudan, a country that is already facing multiple challenges. There is a hunger crisis, recent floods have devastated communities, and there are internally displaced people who fled violence.

"All this is happening while humanitarian funding is low. It is vital that the international community steps up its support for Sudan, so the UN and the government can give shelter to the new arrivals. Save the Children teams are gearing up to respond and will be assessing the greatest needs in the places where children and their families are arriving every day."

Read the original article on savethechildren_uk.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Save the Children UK. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: savethechildren_uk

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.