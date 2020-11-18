Namibia: Concern Over Shortage of Magistrates

18 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Matty Kaminzi

CHIEF justice Peter Shivute has expressed concern over the shortage of magistrates in the country, as this delays the delivery of justice to the people.

Shivute said this in a speech read on his behalf by deputy chief justice Petrus Damaseb at the opening of a five-day annual magistrates' conference in Windhoek on Monday.

According to the spokesperson of the Office of the Judiciary, Ockert Jansen, 90 of the 104 positions for magistrates available in the country have been filled, leaving a shortfall of 14.

Shivute said he had been made aware of the number of unfilled magistrates' positions in various district courts.

"The inadequacy in staffing has greatly affected access to justice, as the few judicial officers can only handle a certain percentage of the workload in the courts and cannot sufficiently meet the justice needs of the majority, especially those in remote areas," he said.

Shivute said he expected the vacant positions countrywide to be filled as soon as possible.

"I encourage you to continue taking the necessary steps and actions in delivering the much-needed services to the people."

Justice minister Yvonne Dausab said it was necessary to have more court structures to ensure that everyone across the country has access to justice.

"As a ministry we are looking into erecting more court structures to ensure that everyone has easy access to courts," she said.

Shivute also said the Office of the Judiciary's first initiative was the extension of jurisdiction over divorce cases to regional courts.

"As we are all well aware, at the moment the High Court has exclusive jurisdiction to deal with divorce matters and because of this, anyone who intends to institute divorce proceedings, irrespective of their location, can only do so at either the High Court main division in Windhoek or at the northern division at Oshakati," he said.

Shivute added that once the initiative is implemented it will relieve the High Court of much of its workload and reduce costs for those who have to travel for court proceedings to occur.

He said as part of fulfilling the concept of access to justice, the Office of the Judiciary is working with the Ministry of Justice to increase the monetary jurisdiction of district and regional courts.

"With increased monetary jurisdiction of the district and regional courts, the pressure exerted on the High Court would also be diminished," he said.

"Another initiative is the introduction of small claims courts into our judicial system, and once implemented it will promote greater access to justice for the community at minimal costs," he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.