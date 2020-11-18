East Africa: Ethiopian Deputy Premier Briefs Kagame On Ongoing Crisis

Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen was in Rwanda on Tuesday to brief President Paul Kagame on the ongoing crisis that has made global headlines.

Demeke and his delegation were delivering a message from Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. This is part of an outreach by Ethiopia to the international community to brief them on the state of affairs.

Over the past two weeks, Ethiopia has been rocked by internal conflict especially in the northern part of the Horn of Africa country, which has seen exchange of fire between the Federal Government forces and the fighters loyal to the regional government.

Speaking exclusively to The New Times after the meeting, Dina Mufti, the Spokesperson in the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry said that his Deputy Premier was in the country to brief Kagame on the state of affairs as well as assure the country on speedy resolution to the matter.

"The relations between the countries are historic and have been exemplary. The relationship should persist. The Deputy Prime Minister briefed the President on what is happening in the country especially in the northern part. The Deputy Prime Minister assured that we will overcome this and deal with it as an internal issue with minimal casualties," he said.

The spokesperson described the matter as an 'internal hiccup' which the government is in position to overcome soon.

"This is an internal matter that the government will be able to overcome very soon, as an internal matter. We want our partners and friends to know that this is an internal matter that we can overcome," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda East Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that they would continue with its continental obligations in promoting peace, security and African prosperity despite the internal issues.

"Ethiopia is a peace-loving nation and one of the countries that has kept its independence for years, Ethiopia has been an advocate for African independence and working for continental peace and security. The efforts will continue," he said.

He maintained the country's commitment and participation in regional and continental initiatives.

Besides Rwanda, Mekonnen and his delegation have been to Kenya and Uganda.

cmwai@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/ByCollinsMwai