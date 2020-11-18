Gambia: NCAC Flags-Up Artistic Associations' National Congresses

18 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Yunus S. Saliu

The National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has declared open National Congresses for the artistes' association of The Gambia.

Scheduled dates for the congresses as scaled down by the center for the different associations are: Gambia Union of Theatre (GAMUT) - Saturday,14th November,

Gambia Music Union (MUSIGAM) - Saturday 21st November,

Gambia Association of Professional Photographers (GAPP) - Friday, 27 November,

Visual Arts Association of The Gambia (VAAG) - Saturday, 28th November,

Film Producers' Association of The Gambia (FPAG) - Saturday, 5th December, 2020.

Commenting on the national congress, Sheik Omar Jallow, director for creative and performing arts at NCAC dilated on the importance of the congress to all the associations.

The relevance among other things will enable the associations to have new executive members and standard bank account "and most important, NCAC will be able to disburse the Covid-19 support for resilience and recovery fund through their elected and authentic executive members into their association accounts through bank transfer," he divulged.

He added that all congresses will take place at the Gambia Tourism and Hospitality Institute (GTHI) per the scheduled dates with the help of IEC officials.

Mr Jallow therefore advised all artistes to take part in their stakeholder associations.

