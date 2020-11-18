Gambia: Sainey Badjie Signs Contract With Brikama Utd

18 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Midfielder Sainey Badjie has signed a contract with Brikama United Football Club, according to news reaching Pointsports Desk.

Young talented-midfielder Badjie penned a two year contract with the Sateyba boys ahead of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season set to begin next month.

Badjie's contract with Brikama United will expire in 2022.

Meanwhile, Brikama United won the 2018-2019 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League title after securing 46 points in twenty-six league matches.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.