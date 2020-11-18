Gambia: Sainey Badjie Signs Contract With Brikama Utd

Midfielder Sainey Badjie has signed a contract with Brikama United Football Club, according to news reaching Pointsports Desk.

Young talented-midfielder Badjie penned a two year contract with the Sateyba boys ahead of the 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League season set to begin next month.

Badjie's contract with Brikama United will expire in 2022.

Meanwhile, Brikama United won the 2018-2019 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League title after securing 46 points in twenty-six league matches.