West Africa: Gambia Elected to Represent West Africa Region in ATAF Council

The Gambia has been elected as a member representing the West Africa Region in the continental African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) Council.

This development came through the pragmatic and dynamic leadership of commissioner general of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) Yankuba Darboe,

According to Malamin Jatta, a tax manager at Gambia Revenue Authority attached to Kanifing office, who doubles as the ATAF country correspondent, this development came at the end of virtual meeting during ATAF 6th General Assembly held on the 4th November 2020.

Mr. Jatta described the election of Gambia to represent the West Africa Region in ATAF council as a step in the right direction and a clear indication of the level of commitment and dedication from the leadership at the Gambia Revenue Authority.

He went on to assure that with the level of leadership at GRA, Gambia would continue to be praised and recognised at the continental level.

Mr. Jatta explained that the virtual meeting was chaired by the outgoing ATAF council chairperson Mr. Muhammed M. Nami, executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) of Nigeria.

After a successful meeting, new regional council members were elected such as Central Africa -Burundi, East Africa- Rwanda, North Africa- Morocco, West Africa -The Gambia and Southern Africa -Mozambique.

Mr. Jatta, who extolled on the success of the virtual meeting, said the tenure of the council is for two years that is from 2021-2022.

Meanwhile, the term of the executive secretary of ATAF, Mr. Logan Wort has been extended for another four years.

In his closing remarks, Logan thanked all the members and stakeholders and the secretariat for their trust and confidence bestowed in him.

He promised to work with the new council to live up to expectations.

For his part, Malamin Jatta, who represented The Gambia at the meeting, thanked the Commissioner General and Deputy Commissioner General of GRA for their confidence and trust bestowed in him to participate in the continental forum.

He also expressed appreciation to ATAF on The Gambia's election as a member representing the West Africa Region in the ATAF council.

In a similar development, Mr Yankuba Darboe, Commissioner General of GRA was recently elected as chairperson to take over the mantle leadership of WATAF for the next two years.

These are all indications of the commitment, dedication and devotion that GRA management put in place to ensure effective and efficiency tax system in the Gambia. In reacting to his appointment Mr. Darboe assured the WATA A that he will live up to expectation during his tenure of office.