Rwanda: We Can Still Qualify for Afcon, Says Coach Mashami

Amavubi coach Vincent Mashami is confident Rwanda still have a chance of qualifying for Afcon despite Rwanda being last in Group F behind Cameroon (eight points), Mozambique and (four points).

The National side has not played in the Africa Nations cup since 2004 when they debuted in Africa's premier tournament.

"We still have a minimal chance of qualifying but it will be very difficult. We should not give up since you can't predict football results. Cape Verde are a good team since they have been together for a long time and that helped them," Mashami said.

Amavubi now face the unenviable task of beating Mozambique by not less than two clear goals in Kigali and away against Cameroon, which can give them a chance to qualify for AFCON, which will be held in January 2022 in Cameroon.

Rwanda is yet to earn three points having lost their first two matches against Mozambique and Cameroon respectively while they played two goalless draws against Cape Verde in Group F.

After four matches, Cameroon remain top of the table with 10 points and have already qualified for the Africa Nations Cup while Mozambique is second place with four points. Cape Verde and Rwanda are third and fourth respectively.

