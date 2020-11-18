Gambia: Hunter Kills Man As He 'Mistakes' Him for Bush Pig

Tragedy struck the community of Baiyaba in the Sami District of the Central River Region (CRR) north, when Ebrima Conteh, a hunter, is reported to have 'mistakenly' shot one Alieu Camara, a man he mistook for a "bush pig", resulting in the latter's death, The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspect, Ebrima Conteh, is currently detained by police as investigation into the matter continues. An anonymous source confirmed the development to The Point, claiming that the suspect and the deceased were closed friends in the village.

According to our source, the deceased told the suspect that he was going to his farm to hunt the bush pigs that frequently intrude, adding that both the deceased and the suspect eventually left for the suspect's farm.

"When they arrived at the farm, they chased a bush pig. The deceased Alieu Camara went on the other side of the farm waiting for the suspect Ebrima Conteh, who was following the bush pig. The suspect happened to shoot a bush pig and was following him. However, the pig got lost from the suspect and while on the search, the deceased was also in one of the corners of the farm hiding and looking for the pig. Therefore, before the suspect Mr. Conteh realised that it was his friend hiding, he opened fire."

Our source further added that the suspect mistakenly shot the deceased, thinking that he was the bush pig. "The bullets hit the deceased's chest and he fell to the ground and died. When the deceased came to see whether it was the bush big he killed, only to realise that it was his friend. He shouted and started crying and running towards the village. He later informed the villagers that he had mistakenly shot his friend to death.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, another source who spoke to The Point on the same matter, narrated that both the deceased and suspect had agreed to go to the suspect's farm to hunt the bush pigs that were ravaging the suspect's farm.

"However, the deceased later changed his mind and told the suspect that he couldn't follow him to the farm as agreed earlier. Unfortunately, the deceased Alieu Camara again decided that he would follow his friend to the farm without informing him (Mr. Camara) that he was coming."

"When he the (deceased) arrived at the farm he went to hide in a corner and waited for bush pigs. This was during the night. The suspect who never knew his friend had followed him thought he was shooting a bush pig."

The police at Karantaba Police Station were later informed about the incident and they visited the scene. The body of the deceased was later rushed to Karantaba Health Post but later referred to Bansang Hospital in CRR south.

Meanwhile, our reporter has been informed that the body of the deceased is now in Banjul for post-mortem examination.