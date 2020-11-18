Gambia: GDC Chairman Defects to NPP

Gambia Democratic Party (GDC) constituency chairman for Lower Saloum in Central River Region together with hundreds of party supporters have recently defected to the National People's Party (NPP).

Mot Gaye and 500 GDC supporters and militants made the declaration while welcoming President Adama Barrow at Kaur during the foundation stone laying of a road in the area.

Hawa Jorbateh, a strong United Democratic Party (UDP) supporter in Kaur Janneh Kunda also announced her decision together with a large crowd to swap UDP for NPP.

Gambian leader Adama Barrow was over the weekend in Kaur to lay foundation stones for roads within the area.

Speaking at the occasion, President Adama Barrow said his government would continue to build roads across the country.

According to Barrow, NPP has been able to solve and bring a lot of developments within a short period of time to people and communities that could not be done in years. "Even blind people are seeing the developments taking place," according to him.

He called on Gambians to be one and work towards national development.

Hamat N.K. Bah, minister for Tourism and Culture called on all to embrace NPP for the development of the nation.

Central River Region Governor Abass Sanyang described the road as very important and timely in Saloum.

Hon. Sainey Jawara, National Assembly Member for Lower Saloum assured President Barrow that the entire Lower Saloum is in for NPP.

Kaur Janneh Kunda alkalo Jarjusey thanked The Gambia government for the road, saying the road would help bring development in areas and facilitate easy and fast movement of people and goods.

He called on people of the area to vote for NPP during the 2021 presidential elections.

Ali Touray, chief of Lower Saloum also expressed happiness saying his district is a no-go-area for oppositions.