Mozambique: Nampula Adopts Community Involvement for Success Against Malaria

18 November 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Malema (Mozambique), 18 Nov (AIM) - The Malaria Consortium, an NGO specialising in the prevention, control and treatment of malaria and other communicable diseases, has stressed the need for a community awareness drive to ensure success of the seasonal anti-malaria campaign.

Maria Rodrigues, the Consortium's director for Mozambique, said on Tuesday in Malema, in the northern province of Nampula, that there is a strong need for community involvement for the success of the campaign and so that community members understand the benefits of the approach.

"Every stakeholder must strive for the of the success of the campaign which is happening for the first time in Mozambique," Rodrigues said at the launch of the pilot-phase of the drive, launched in the districts of Malema and Mecuburi, as part of efforts to prevent children under five years of age from contracting malaria.

By February 2021, the campaign should have reached 80,000 children aged from three to 59 months. After its effectiveness in reducing morbidity and mortality from malaria is proven, it will then be expanded to other parts of the country with a heavy burden of the disease.

In 2019, between January and September, Malema recorded 50,210 cases of malaria, compared with 43,807 cases in the same period this year, a 12.8 per cent reduction. The distribution of mosquito nets for pregnant women and the community clean up drives are among the main factors which have contributed to this sharp fall.

In Malema, the campaign will target 36,719 children under five years of age. 336 community agents, 34 local supervisors as well as 14 health experts are participating to ensure the success of the campaign. Nampula is the country's most populous province with over six million inhabitants.

