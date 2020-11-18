South Africa: Media Development and Diversity Agency Conducts Effective Reporting On Gender-Based Violence Masterclass, 23 Nov

press release

MDDA, Global Citizen and Wits Radio Academy collaborate on an effective reporting on gender-based violence masterclass for community media journalists

The Media Development and Diversity Agency, Global Citizen and Wits Radio Academy have joined hands to conduct an Effective Reporting on Gender-Based Violence Masterclass, tailor-made for journalists in the community media sector. Conducted as a build-up to the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign, this programme will incorporate specialist presentations on the economic impact of healthcare, government and the society; as well as a detailed masterclass on effective reporting on gender-based violence.

The joint initiative is an effort to further capacitate community and small commercial media in-line with the MDDA's mandate and focus areas of the Wits Radio Academy. It further forms part of the Global Citizen's gender equality campaign which seeks to engage key partnerships for development (i.e. corporates, governments, influencers, advocates and philanthropists) on their interventions for girls and women's empowerment underpinned on seeking equity, justice and inclusion through the lens of gender equality in South Africa. In addition to promoting effective reporting on gender-based violence, the campaign will also call on Corporate South Africa to pledge financial commitments and implement policy interventions gender equality and women empowerment. Lastly, through the campaign, the Global Citizens seeks to work with partners to promote the end of stunting in South Africa.

Members of the media are invited to participate in the Effective Reporting on Gender-Based Violence Masterclass, which is scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: Monday, 23 November 2020

Time: 9h00 -13h00

Platform: Zoom

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0tQYduEZRcCqfNXpyRW7cw