Uganda: Pupils, Patients Faint As Police Battles Pro-Bobi Protestors in Kamuli

18 November 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Sam Caleb Opio

Salima Kafuko, a P7 candidate at Kamuli Township and two of her colleagues were rushed to Kamuli general Hospital after they fainted from school as Teargas and gunfire rocked Kamuli Municipality in attempts by security forces to quell pro-Bobi Wine demonstrators, Wednesday.

Hospital staff, patients and attendants at Kamuli general hospital- also fell victims as police raided the facility where people ran seeking refuge against police actions.

"Hospitals are the last places to raid but to rough up patients, and health staff on duty including humiliating the Medical Superintendent, is unfortunate in the guise of providing security," one of the Health workers who chose not to be named for security reasons told the Daily Monitor.

The head teacher Kamuli Township, Mr John Luweire said the pupils were affected by sounds of sporadic gunshots and teargas while they also had to run them through teargas to hospital.

Protests started immediately after the heavily deployed police retreated owing to the fact that NUP presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wne had been arrested. As a result, Kyagulanyi would not make it to Kamuli where he was set to address a campaign rally.

NUP activists took to the streets demanding Mr Kyagulanyi's immediate release, setting tyres ablaze in the middle of roads all over the Municipality following his arrest.

Relatedly, Mr Kyagulanyi's arrest in Luuka district sparked off a wave of protests in several parts of the country, Wednesday.

