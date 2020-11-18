Rwanda: Boeing 737 Max Cleared to Fly Passengers Again

18 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday, November 18, cleared Boeing's 737 Max plane to fly passengers again ending the latter's 20 months grounding.

The aircraft was grounded in March, 2019 following two crashes that took the lives of a total of 346 people including a Rwandan victim.

According to the FAA, existing aircraft will need to be modified before going back into service, with changes to their design.

The safety regulator added that alongside the software and wiring changes, pilots will also need training.

Steve Dickson, FAA administrator expressed optimism citing that he was '100%' confident in the safety of the plane.

"We've done everything humanly possible to make sure these types of crashes do not happen again," Steve Dickson said.

In August this year, Boeing received its first order from Enter Air, for four 737 Max planes. Enter Air is Poland's biggest charter carrier.

eashimwe@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.