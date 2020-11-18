Rwanda: Boeing 737 Max Cleared to Fly Passengers Again

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday, November 18, cleared Boeing's 737 Max plane to fly passengers again ending the latter's 20 months grounding.

The aircraft was grounded in March, 2019 following two crashes that took the lives of a total of 346 people including a Rwandan victim.

According to the FAA, existing aircraft will need to be modified before going back into service, with changes to their design.

The safety regulator added that alongside the software and wiring changes, pilots will also need training.

Steve Dickson, FAA administrator expressed optimism citing that he was '100%' confident in the safety of the plane.

"We've done everything humanly possible to make sure these types of crashes do not happen again," Steve Dickson said.

In August this year, Boeing received its first order from Enter Air, for four 737 Max planes. Enter Air is Poland's biggest charter carrier.

