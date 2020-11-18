Somalia: Former Somali PM Dies in Hargeisa

18 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Former Somali Prime minister Omar Arte Ghalib has today died in Somaliland, the government has confirmed. He was 90.

In a statement, the deputy prime minister of Somalia Mahdi Mohamed Guleid said Ghalib died in Hargeisa.

"I send my condolences to the family, relatives and all the people of Somalia on the death of the late Omar Arte Ghalib. He was an elder who played a significant role in the history of our country. He became Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. He worked hard for his country, contributed to the reconciliation of the people, and served the Somali people in a patriotic and honest manner. I pray to God to shower His mercy on him, "said Mahdi Guled.

Ghalib was the prime minister of Somalia from 1991 to 1993 and was the seventh prime minister of Somalia.

Ghalib also served as Foreign Minister in 1972 and the lead mediator between Uganda and Tanzania during the Uganda-Tanzania war.

Ghalib Brought Somalia into the Arab league in 1974 during his term as Foreign Minister of Somalia.

