Nigeria: El-Zakzaky - Major-General, Colonel Testify in Court, As Trial Continues On Thursday

A Major General and a Colonel on Wednesday testified before Justice Gideon Kurada of Kaduna High Court in the case against leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat.

Lead counsel to Zakzaky, Femi Falana while speaking with newsmen after the court sitting disclosed that the case was adjourned to 19th November, 2020 for continuation of hearing.

According to him, "Two witnesses were taken, a Major General and a Colonel. They are among the 18 witnesses the prosecution had assembled to testify against his clients.

"The officers were put under cross-examination and they gave evidence of the operation between 12th to 14th of December 2015, and the role of the military in the operation," Falana said.

He then appealed to the authorities to stop blocking the roads anytime the trial comes up saying, "Trail has started and my client is not being brought to the court, so I want to appeal to the authorities to stop blocking the road in order to allow residents go about their businesses."

Dari Bayero, who led the prosecution, left the court premises without speaking with newsmen.

Daily Trust recalls that the IMN leader had on 29th September, 2020 pleaded not guilty to the eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide filed against him in a Kaduna High Court.

The IMN leader and his wife Zeenat are standing trial on allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among other charges.