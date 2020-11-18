Nigeria: El-Zakzaky - Major-General, Colonel Testify in Court, As Trial Continues On Thursday

18 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

A Major General and a Colonel on Wednesday testified before Justice Gideon Kurada of Kaduna High Court in the case against leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat.

Lead counsel to Zakzaky, Femi Falana while speaking with newsmen after the court sitting disclosed that the case was adjourned to 19th November, 2020 for continuation of hearing.

According to him, "Two witnesses were taken, a Major General and a Colonel. They are among the 18 witnesses the prosecution had assembled to testify against his clients.

"The officers were put under cross-examination and they gave evidence of the operation between 12th to 14th of December 2015, and the role of the military in the operation," Falana said.

He then appealed to the authorities to stop blocking the roads anytime the trial comes up saying, "Trail has started and my client is not being brought to the court, so I want to appeal to the authorities to stop blocking the road in order to allow residents go about their businesses."

Dari Bayero, who led the prosecution, left the court premises without speaking with newsmen.

Daily Trust recalls that the IMN leader had on 29th September, 2020 pleaded not guilty to the eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide filed against him in a Kaduna High Court.

The IMN leader and his wife Zeenat are standing trial on allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among other charges.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.