Nigeria: No Court Order Stopping Our Membership Registration - - APC

18 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said there is no court order stopping its new membership registration.

There were media reports indicating that a member of the party, Kalu Kalu Agu had instituted a suit against the party and obtained an order restraining the Governor Mai Mala Bunu-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention planning Committee from continuing with the membership registration.

The party in a statement on Wednesday by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said there was no such order.

But the APC said, "In respect of the suit: KALU KALU AGU V. APC & ORS, FHC/ABJ/CS/736/2020, a Legal Officer was sent to Court on the 17th of November, 2020 to investigate the purported Court Order restraining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from conducting membership registration.

"Upon our findings, we discovered that such Court Order was never granted by the Court, as no application was made to the Court to warrant the granting of such Order.

"The Evidence from the records of proceedings of Monday 16th November, 2020 shows that No Order Restraining the Party from Conducting the Membership Registration was granted in respect of the above suit or any suit relating to the APC.

"The APC make bold to assert that the purported court order was erroneously reported and urge the general public to disregard. We equally call on our teeming party supporters, members and leaders to ignore the fake news and go about with their good work of repositioning the party."

