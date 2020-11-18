Ghana: Inter Allies Unveil Tampico As New Sponsor

18 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Inter Allies have signed an agreement with Acadia Industries Limited, producers and distributors of Tampico fruit drinks.

The company will become the club's headline sponsor for the next year.

The deal, worth GH¢370,000, will see the club receive GH¢360,000 in cash and GH¢10,000 in products with both parties having an option to extend the partnership by a further two years.

The club also unveiled Sub Box Restaurant, as it's official restaurant partner for the next three seasons, in a deal worth GH¢45,000 in products.

At the unveiling, Managing Director of Acadia Industries Limited Fouad Moufarrej said as an avid and keen follower of the GPL said Inter Allies is one of the many clubs they have identified because of their brand position and social media appeal.

Vice-President of Inter Allies, Eric Delali Senaye, said the partnership have come at a crucial time where restrictions have made it very difficult for all to take care of clubs activities.

He thanked the company and urged other companies to come on board.

Marketing manager of Acadia Industries Limited Madam Norenda Nyame says the company will soon announce.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

