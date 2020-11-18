Uganda: Gen Muntu Condemns Bobi Wine Arrest

The Alliance for National Transformation, (ANT) presidential candidate, Gen Mugisha Muntu, has described the arrest of fellow presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi by security forces as reckless and disrespectful.

About three presidential candidates have had trouble with police since their nomination on November 3, at the Kyambogo University grounds. They are; Mr Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Gen Henry Tunmukunde for allegedly violating the electoral campaign guidelines including coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures.

Maj Gen (Rdt) Mugisha Muntu Gregg who seems to have been following the chaos happening in pockets of Kampala, Mukono, Masaka and Jinja near Nalufenya detention facility where Mr Kyagulanyi was being detained after his arrest in Luuka district, said the regime ought to act better to restore trust in the democratic processes of elections in Uganda.

Several people have already been reported injured as security operatives on Wednesday battled Bobi Wine supporters who were protesting his arrest.

"The act in itself is reckless and it is also disrespectful, the manner in which a leader would be arrested. If a presidential candidate can be arrested in that manner, the population should ask themselves what happens to people who are not at that elevation?" said Gen Muntu who served in the military for over 28 years before retiring.

Gen Muntu made the remarks during his campaign trail in Butambala, on his way to Mpigi district.

"Every Ugandan deserves to be treated with respect even when they have breached any law. But what we see is the police arresting a leader in such a manner before the cameras, it shows you the level of impunity with which they are acting. Let us pray to God and put in efforts as individuals who want change and peace. People who see these things done this way should engage and stand together and make sure that the law is respected," Said Gen Muntu.

Mr Kyagulanyi was arrested on his campaign trail in Luuka district. Police accuse him of violating the coronavirus guidelines given by the Electoral Commission during campaigns.

Police said Mr Kyagulanyi's actions are likely to increase the spread of Coronavirus which has so far infected 16,563 Ugandans and left 150 dead.

Last week, the electoral commission came out last week to remind candidates in the forthcoming elections to observe the coronavirus prevention measures to avoid putting the lives of their supporters at risk during the campaigns.

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Acheng last week lifted the restriction on gatherings and increased the number of people from 70 to 200. That means at a single gathering, a candidate can only meet and interact while observing the guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing which has not been happening with most candidates during their campaign trial.

Whereas some candidates have advised their supporters to wear masks, others have been seen in crowds without face masks and their supporters equally not observing the SOPs.

Uganda is in phase four of the coronavirus pandemic where the rate of infection has gone out of hand and it is not possible to trace every individual contact of an infected person. Hospitals are overwhelmed and the ministry recently issued guidelines for home care for the sick.

Ugandans will on January 14, 2021 go to polls to elect a president and Members of Parliament.