Uganda: Supporters Engage Police in Running Battles Over Bobi Wine's Arrest

18 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Jonathan Kamoga

Protests broke out Wednesday in parts of Uganda's capital Kampala after supporters of Ugandan pop star turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, learnt of his arrest.

Police fired teargas and rubber bullets as the politician's supporters engaged them in running battles, demanding for Bobi Wine's unconditional release.

Mr Kyagulanyi was arrested in the country's eastern district of Luuka during a campaign rally for violating the Electoral Commission guidelines on the number of people who should be present during candidates' campaigns.

According to the Electoral Commission, presidential candidates are not supposed to hold rallies or processions during campaigns but are allowed to hold meetings of not more than 200 people during their campaigns. Police said more than 200 people were present in Mr Kyagulanyi's meeting.

Police fired tear gas at the rally venue and some of the politician's aides were injured in the ensuing scuffle.

Two journalists were beaten and one arrested at the scene.

Mr Kyagulanyi, the presidential flag bearer of the National Unity Platform (NUP), together with nine other presidential candidates are traversing the country to seek votes ahead of the January 2021 election.

NUP Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya said that it was the police's work to manage the crowd, adding that they should not arrest the presidential candidates.

Earlier on Wednesday, Inspector General of Police Okoth Ochola had warned that the force had adopted a tougher approach to candidates that flaunt the guidelines. He added that unauthorised assemblies would not be permitted.

"Therefore, those who shall defy these Electoral Commission guidelines with their sinister plans aimed at disrupting the electoral process will definitely suffer consequences," Mr Ochola said.

For the nine days of the campaign so far, police have often fired teargas to disperse opposition supporters mostly in processions with their candidates.

At least three of the opposition candidates have also been blocked from campaigning in certain areas.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.