Tanzania: Police in Zanzibar Release Opposition Leader Mazrui

Police in Zanzibar's on Tuesday released the archipelago's ACT-Wazalendo Deputy Secretary General Nassor Ahmed Mazrui after holding him for more than two weeks.

Released alongside Mr Mazrui is former Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner Ayoub Khamis Bakar, the opposition party's lawyer, Mr Omar Saidi Shabani, confirmed on Wednesday. He did not reveal the conditions attached to the release.

A member of the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo), Ally Saleh, said Wednesday that Mr Mazrui had been released and was at his home in Mtoni.

Police Commissioner Mohamed Haji Hassan said he would issue a detailed statement later on the release.

On October 31, ACT-Wazalendo said that Mr Mazrui was arrested on October 28 and his whereabouts remained unknown until that time.

The party appealed to the international community, particularly the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN) and human rights defenders to pressure authorities against illegally holding its members before, during and after elections. A day later, police admitted they were holding Mr Mazrui.