Tanzania: Police in Zanzibar Release Opposition Leader Mazrui

18 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mohamed Issa

Police in Zanzibar's on Tuesday released the archipelago's ACT-Wazalendo Deputy Secretary General Nassor Ahmed Mazrui after holding him for more than two weeks.

Released alongside Mr Mazrui is former Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner Ayoub Khamis Bakar, the opposition party's lawyer, Mr Omar Saidi Shabani, confirmed on Wednesday. He did not reveal the conditions attached to the release.

A member of the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo), Ally Saleh, said Wednesday that Mr Mazrui had been released and was at his home in Mtoni.

Police Commissioner Mohamed Haji Hassan said he would issue a detailed statement later on the release.

On October 31, ACT-Wazalendo said that Mr Mazrui was arrested on October 28 and his whereabouts remained unknown until that time.

The party appealed to the international community, particularly the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN) and human rights defenders to pressure authorities against illegally holding its members before, during and after elections. A day later, police admitted they were holding Mr Mazrui.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.