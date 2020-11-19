Nigeria: El-Zakzaky's Trial Resumes, Military Officers Testify

U.A. Idris/Deutsche Welle
Women in black niqabs holding up posters calling for the release of Shiite cleric Ibrahim Zakzaky. The founder and leader of the Shiite Islamist Movement of Nigeria (IMN), has been in jail since December 2015.
18 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By John Shiklam

The trail of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and his wife, Zeenat, resumed on Wednesday at the Kaduna State High Court.

El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention since December 2015, following clashes between members of his sect and the Nigerian Army, is standing trial for alleged culpable homicide among others.

Two witnesses from the Nigerian Army -- a Maj. Gen. and a Colonel -- testified at the resumed hearing before Justice Gideon Kurada, the presiding judge.

Since journalists were not allowed in the court, El-Zakzaky's counsel, Mr. Femi Falana(SAN), who spoke with reporters after the proceeding, said two senior military officers testified in court.

Falana said the army officers were among the witnesses assembled by the prosecution counsel to testify against his clients.

"Two witnesses were taken and the trial will continue tomorrow. The prosecution are not likely to close the case tomorrow.

"The officers were put under cross-examination and they gave evidence of the operation that lasted between the 12th and the 14th of December 2015, and the role of the military in the operation," he said.

The IMN leader had on September 29 pleaded not guilty to the eight-count charge bordering on culpable homicide, among others.

There was tight security in Kaduna metropolis as major roads connecting to the Kaduna State High Court Complex were cordoned of by security personnel, causing serious gridlock as motorists opted for alternative routes.

The trial continues on Thursday.

Read the original article on This Day.

