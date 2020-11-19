Nigeria: #EndSARS - Many Inmates Who Escaped From Prison Rearrested While Committing Other Crimes

Hédi Benyounes/Unsplash
Prison, jail
18 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mudiaga Affe

The police paraded some of the prisoners who escaped during the #EndSARS protests.

The Edo State Police Command has paraded 18 fleeing inmates who escaped after the recent jailbreaks at the two Medium Security Correctional Centres in Benin City during the #EndSARS protests.

Johnson Kokumo, the state Commissioner of Police, said most of the escapees were re-arrested while committing other crimes.

Two of the fleeing inmates were re-arrested in Ondo State while another was re-arrested in Lagos.

The police also paraded 14 suspected armed robbers and 16 suspected cultists who have allegedly been part of the killings across Benin City.

Mr Kokumo said the development was part of the recovery process and building public confidence after the #EndSARS protests and the near breakdown of law and order.

He said, "A total of 18 suspects who eloped from the two correctional centres as a result of the jail break during the End SARS protest have been re-arrested."

The official gave the names of the rearrested inmates as Uwa Uyi, Oluwatosi Adelayo, Precious Omose, Moses Osamudiamen, Osarumen Noragor, Godspower Musa, David Opkebe, Treasure Egharevba, Jackson Godwin and Uyi Osayande.

Others are Osaro Anthony, Chima Ezi, Endurance Ifebhor, Abraham Matthew, Henry Atadi, Osayi Iyase, Unity Agbonifo and David Junior.

Mr Kokumo said some of the suspected robbers were among the robbery gangs that have been terrorising residents in Benin City.

Mr Kokumo said despite the outcome of the #EndSARS protests that led to the destruction of several police stations and carting away of arms and ammunition, "we are not folding our arms and watch the hoodlums have a field day. Our main concern now, is geared towards re-arresting the escapees and recovering the looted and other illicit arms and ammunition in circulation."

He said among the suspects were those who destroyed the Oba Market police station and carted away ammunition.

The police commissioner said the exhibits recovered were: two AK 47 rifles; four locally-made guns; one Toyota Yaris Saloon car with Reg No. UBJ-447-SZ; one Toyota Highlander SUV Reg. No. DGE-524-AH and 21 live cartridges.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Fraud-Accused Bushiris in Malawi, South Africa Wants Them Back

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.