Nigeria: I'm Interested in Buying Arsenal, Orji Kalu Declares

African Pillar of Sports and Forbes rated Billionaire, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has indicated interest in buying the English Premier league club, Arsenal Footbal Club with a bid of 35% stake.

On Kalu's Twitter handle @OUKtweets, Monday evening, he wrote: "Our success with Enyimba FC btw 2000-2007 has continuously increased my passion for football.

"As the pillar of sports in Africa,I am considering an investment in football & I will buy 35 percent stake in Arsenal FC @Arsenal.

"Our target is to lift the Champions League & EPL back to back as we did with Enyimba. #OUK. "

Our success with Enyimba FC btw 2000-2007 has continuously increased my passion for football. As the pillar of sports in Africa,I am considering an investment in football & I will buy 35 percent stake in Arsenal FC @Arsenal. Our target is to lift the Champions League & EPL... pic.twitter.com/MdRCUDoefe

-- Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (@OUKtweets) November 16, 2020

and valuable investment as well . Doing what you love and loving it is where greatness lies . I need 35% of Arsenal to bring back trophies. #OUK#Arsenal#TuesdayThoughts

-- Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (@OUKtweets) November 17, 2020

commercialized. With Arsenal @Arsenal we will make Enyimba become great again with the strategic partnership we are packaging.We shall turn it around to create a platform for more of our professional players seeking for international exposure A win-win outing for all parties &...

-- Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (@OUKtweets) November 17, 2020

As a young man,I embraced business before I walked into politics.I found greatness in trading before the call to serve beckoned.The records out there are evidently confirming this position.I see opportunities & never afraid to make them possibilities.This was richly applied... pic.twitter.com/l7Qox7Em8D

-- Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (@OUKtweets) November 17, 2020

