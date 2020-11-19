Uganda - Deadly Protests Break Out After New Bobi Wine Arrest

David Lubowa/Daily Monitor
This photo taken in Masaka City on November 18, 2020 shows UPDF soldiers putting out fires lit by pro-Bobi Wine protestors following his arrest in Luuka District on Wednesday 18, November 2020.
18 November 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Three have died in clashes during protests at the latest arrest of presidential candidate Bobi Wine, Ugandan police say. The authorities claim Wine was detained for violating anti-coronavirus measures while campaigning.

Violent clashes between Ugandan security forces and people protesting at the latest arrest of presidential candidate Bobi Wine have left three dead and dozens injured, police and the Red Cross said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Uganda Red Cross said it had treated more than 30 people in the capital, Kampala, including 11 who had suffered gunshot wounds.

The protests in Kampala and other cities broke out after news of Wine's detention, the latest in a row of run-ins with the authorities for the professional pop singer, was announced. Young protesters in Kampala disrupted traffic with fires and barricades as they called for Wine's release. Local television footage showed squads of police and military personnel using tear gas and live bullets as they tried to disperse protesters.

In a statement, police said they had arrested Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, because he had violated measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus while campaigning in the east of the country.

Kampala police commander Moses Kafeero said police could not "stand and watch as politicians put the lives of Ugandans at stake by encouraging processions and huge rallies that fuel COVID-19 transmission."

Strong contender

Wine, a pop-star-turned-MP, has faced growing police harassment since announcing his intention to challenge long-time President Yoweri Museveni at an election on January 14 next year. He was most recently arrested on November 3, just moments after registering his candidacy.

He is now seen as the strongest challenger to Museveni, partly owing to a large contingent of young supporters drawn by the criticism of the government contained in his catchy pop songs.

Another opposition candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, was also arrested for organizing an unauthorized rally in the northern city of Gulu.

(AFP, Reuters)

More on This
Deadly Protests Break Out in Uganda After Latest Bobi Wine Arrest
Bobi Wine Arrested After Confirmation in Uganda Presidential Race
Ugandan Authorities Raid Presidential Hopeful Bobi Wine's Offices
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.