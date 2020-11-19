Africa: Bulawayo Songstress Vuyo Brown to Grace Music in Africa Concert

18 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

BULAWAYO based gospel artiste, Vuyo Brown is set to perform at the second edition virtual Music in Africa concert Friday.

The first edition of the event was held on 30 October with songbird and mbira player, Hope Masike serenading the audience.

The online musical artistes showcase which began in October is hosted by local entertainment promoter Rooftop Promotions.

Music In Africa will stream live on Theatre in the Park's Facebook and YouTube pages and has limited seats for a live audience.

Vuyo Brown real name Vuyolwethu Ngwenya who is part of the star-studded line-up said she was ecstatic to be gracing the stage.

Earlier this year she topped the charts with her latest track Thula Wazi.

"For me, this is just amazing and I feel very excited and honored to have been considered in this programme," she said.

Afro-fusion music star, Mbeu will wrap up the event with a performance backed by the band, Mhodzi tribe.

In a statement Rooftop Promotions communications officer, Passmore Ndlovu said the concert was aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by artistes brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Artistes nationwide have been hard hit by the Covid-19 which has threatened their livelihoods.

Physical shows to promote their work have been banned and, in some cases, limited to a smaller audience while album sales are affected by piracy.

"The Harare based arts hub is part of the African institutions partnering Music In Africa Foundation in the implementation of this digital showcase for musical artists in Africa.

"This programme is designed to add steam to the global musical careers and respond positively to the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic on musicians," said Ndlovu.

