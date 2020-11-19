Kenya: Kahiga Confirms Covid-19 Diagnosis, Says Responding to Medication

18 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nyeri — Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga on Wednesday confirmed he has been receiving treatment for COVID-19 over a period of eighteen days.

Kahiga, who is yet to recover, said he contracted the disease while in Mombasa.

"I was diagnosed with the disease while in the coast. We rushed to hospital where I was treated and later retreated to my home where I have been recuperating," said Kahiga.

The confirmation by Kahiga brings to two, the number of senior officials in the county, who have admitted suffering from the disease as second wave hits the county.

Nyeri Archbishop Antony Muheria who also chairs the Interfaith Council of coronavirus response is recuperating at Mater Hospital in Nairobi after contracting the disease.

Kahiga urged Nyeria residents to observe COVID-19 protocols especially wearing of masks.

READ: COVID-19: 'Publicity-craving' county chief shamed for branding donor-funded sanitizers

"Of late we have lost senior people in the county to this disease it the high time we keep safe, don't take chances," said Kahiga.

He has urged his faithful to pray for him as he undergoes medication.

Meanwhile local leaders challenged Kahiha to equip county hospitals in a bid to upscale COVID-19 response in Nyeri.

Nyeri County Speaker John Kaguchia urged county government to supply all public hospitals with oxygen saying that most of them do not have such facilities which are critical in fighting the disease.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.