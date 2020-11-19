Kenya: Kajiado Budding Footballers Showcase Their Talent at Inyorori Football Tournament

18 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Budding footballers in Inyonyori, Kajiado County are hoping to live their dream one day as they showcased their talent at the Inyorori football tournament held over the weekend.

The three-day tournament that was aimed at nurturing football talent and promote unity among youth in the expansive Kajiado County, brought together eight teams from the region with Oloontona FC lifting the trophy after spanking Kashanga' FC 2-0 to also pocket Ksh 10,000 and jerseys.

Hosts Inyonyori settled for third place in the tourney that saw two teams from every locality selected to represent their area in the knockout competition.

However, organisers of the tournament are appealing for well-wishers to come on board and join veteran Kenya swimming coach, Collins Marigiri in supporting the young upcoming footballers as their aim is to equip the boys with training items, nets for goal posts, metallic goal posts since they are using wooden ones and more balls since its inadequate.

"Collins has been a great friend and not only a supporter of Oloontona FC but also teams from the area in general. He supports us by all means by donating playing kits and balls whenever we need his assistance. He has been a friend of us for more than seven years," Oloontana FC Team Manager, Tom Taine said.

The Oloontana FC is managed by Tom Taine while the technical support is offered by Isaac Ntiak and Petero Sululu.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Explosive Report Reveals Level of Graft in South African Lottery

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.